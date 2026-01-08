Rolling Loud Moves from Miami to Orlando in 2026

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Since it’s beginnings in Miami in 2015 when founders Matt Ziegler and Tariq Cherif hosted a one day hip hop showcase in a flooded warehouse that had then emerging artists like Schoolboy Q, A$AP Ferg and Travis Scott…. Rolling Loud kept growing into what many call the world’s largest hip hop festival selling out Hard Rock Stadium year after year and drawing more than 200,000 attendees during its peak Miami runs while helping launch countless careers and expand hip‑hop culture globally. After more than a decade rooted in South Florida and smaller versions across the U.S. and around the world, organizers have announced that the 2026 festival will take place May 8-10 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. This marks the first time Rolling Loud will not be held in Miami. The 2026 line up has not been released as of writing.