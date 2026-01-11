WOTS POWER 107 & DRIVE JAN 2026 WEEK TWO

Countdown features top 10 new tracks, with some staying, some going each week.

Showcases new music from artists like Doechii, Summer Walker, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Celebrates R&B icons Bruno Mars and Fetty Wap with classic hits.

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and IT’S 2026!!! The second edition of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online in 2026. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. This week, we have two exciting new joints and we pay homage to R&B/Pop Legend Bruno Mars, as we gear up for May 20th and Fetty Wap, as we welcome the King of 2015 back home!

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, let’s focus on the track that hits the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Here’s this week’s list:

10. DOECHII F. SZA – GIRL GET UP

9. SUMMER WALKER – GO GIRL

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: WALE FT LEON THOMAS – WATCHING US

8. SEXYY RED – IF YOU WANT IT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : FETTY WAP – 679

7. 21 SAVAGE FT DRAKE – MR. RECOUP

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : FETTY WAP FT DRAKE – MY WAY

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: TY DOLLA $IGN FT QUAVO & JUICY J – DON’T KILL THE PARTY

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : BRUNO MARS – 24K MAGIC

6. TYLA – CHANEL

5. JEREMAIN REESE JR FT GIRLFRIEND – CAN’T EXPLAIN IT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : BRUNO MARS FT CARDI B – FINESSE (REMIX)

4. YE/KANYE WEST – PREACHER MAN

3. KEHLANI – OUT THE WINDOW

2. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – FRIEND DO

1. JAYDON FT PARADISE & USHER- LULLABY

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial to track them!

Sir Da Yung OG is LIVE! on Power 1075 right now and I got your details about the Bruno show at 4:35.

Also, #WeThemOne Comedy Tour ticket information at the top of the 5 and 6′ O Clock hours! Stay on schedule as you track your favorite events.

