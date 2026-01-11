Cephus Scheming Scandal: Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatened To Jump Her & Shoot Cardi B’s Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs

1 of 3 ❯ ❮

Trap Celina strikes again…or did she get trapped? Celina Powell is still exposing Offset for allegedly threatening to shoot Cardi B’s baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, and getting the pillow talk tattler jumped over $15,000 he owes her. Source: Paras Griffin/Thaddeus McAddams/Kathryn Riley On Instagram, Celina claimed, “If ANYTHING happens to me, OFFSET did it!” After the shocking clips and receipts she revealed, fans are buzzing about whether the same is true about Stefon. In another post, she added, “Tired of this grown man threatening me almost everyday and got me living in fear cuz he owes me $15K+ I tried to get my money back for weeks and all I’ve gotten is threats…” IKYFL! It’s giving that the “Handsome & Wealthy” days are long gone. We knew more mess was probably coming after Celina put Offset on blast after she “put him to sleep,” but this is wild, even for the WikiLeaks of sneaky links. Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As BOSSIP previously reported, Celina caught Offset slipping with a now-deleted video of them in bed together. This is nothing new for Celina, who previously exposed celebs like Akon and Snoop Dogg. However, it was a wild choice for Offset to seemingly hook up with the woman who already faked a pregnancy with him while he was still with soon-to-be ex-wife, Cardi B. In the days since the viral video, Celina went all in to call out Offset about a $15,000 debt. Why and how was Trap Celina the one tricking and getting trapped in this entanglement? Well, Celina spilled all the tea about what went down with Offset, his baby mama/daddy drama, and the alleged threats and restraining order against him. See what Celina Powell said about the Offset saga in her own words after the flip!

Celina Powell Reveals How Offset Got Her $15K & Kept Begging For More Before She Exposed The Video Of Him No matter how bad you think Offset’s sneaky link with Celina Powell was, she claims it was worse! On her 2 Girls From Mars podcast, she told co-host Milian Millie all about her three-week whirlwind with Offset. She revealed how down bad he is amid his divorce from Cardi B and a video of the rapper seemingly crashing out about wanting to shoot Stefon Diggs. In an episode titled “Offset Robbed Celina Powell *Receipts*,” she revealed that something was suspicious from his random first IG call at 4 a.m. Not only did they have past beef, but she says the conversation began with him asking her how much money she has. She said he called the task “a test” of her loyalty. Flag on the play! Celina said she agreed to meet Offset at a casino with all the hundreds in her safe, which added up to $15,000. What part of the game is this? She went back home to sleep after he “lost it all,” only to show texts of him asking for more money hours later. Don’t do it! Reconsider! Celina Powell Says Offset Continued Asking For More Money While He Gave Another Woman Multiple Bags: “He’s Pimping Me!” For their next link at a hotel, Celina claims he tried to make her pay for the room and his Uber to meet her. That’s when she recorded the now-viral video of Offset sleeping. However, she swore on the podcast that she had no plans to expose him until he continued to play with her money. In fact, she noted it was the “Clout” star’s idea that he suggested as collateral for paying Celina back. In the OnlyFans creator’s mind, that was “her man,” so she let the steep debt slide with the E&J-drinking drama king. She revealed screenshots of him only reaching out to her on Christmas Eve to demand more money on PayPal. Celina also showed a screen recording from Offset’s finsta with his children playing with racks of cash, so she still somehow expected to be next on Santa’s list. Instead, the model saw Offset lavish another woman with four Birkin bags and diamonds. “Oh, my God! He’s like pimping me,” Celina said, realizing she’s “paying for sex” while Offset spoiled someone else. See how Celina’s Offset saga turned into threats about shooting Stefon Diggs in the knee, bankruptcy, and eight-figure losses after the jump!

Celina Powell’s Video Shows Offset Talking About Getting Stefon Diggs “Shot In The Knee” Several hookups later, Celina still didn’t secure the bag, but she claimed dinero demands from her “man” kept coming. When confronted about the missing Kiari coins and all the flexing online, she said Offset admitted he’s taking more Ls than Drake, both in and out of the casino. The conversation turned to Offset’s personal drama, and he called Cardi’s newborn with Stefon “a bastard,” according to Celina. She also announced the “breaking news” that “Cardi has a restraining order against Offset,” and he isn’t allowed to talk to the kids. He allegedly uses calls from his other daughter as a workaround to find out what Cardi’s eldest, Kulture, says about the baby and Stefon. The most damning revelation is a recording of Offset allegedly talking about getting back at “Bodega Baddie” Bardi’s new man. “If I catch buddy, it’s going to be bad. I’m talking beat, strip, shot in the knee, all types of s**t,” he allegedly said about a career-ending attack. Celina Puts Offset On Blast For Going Bankrupt Amid Divorce & Losing $800K While Trying To Win It Back Gambling When Celina finally got an explanation about her money, she said Offset spent $10 million of the $13 million he had to get out of his Quality Control label contract. “Then Cardi hit him with the divorce… and then he owes $2 million in taxes, and he’s about to file for bankruptcy,” she continued, explaining that he’s gambling nonstop to try to get his money back. Instead, Celina said he sent her proof he “lost $800,000” gambling after he repeatedly gave her the runaround. On top of taking that loss, she claimed “Offset’s girlfriend” and two other women jumped Celina’s friend, Jordyn, at a NYE party. The two co-hosts speculated that Offset set up the whole fight, which Jordyn also alleged. Milian and Celina also floated theories that Offset only set this series of shenanigans in motion with Celina because he knew she would expose him and make him relevant again. They also wondered whether the long-lost $15,000 was revenge for the fake pregnancy scandal five years ago. Even if Offset got the last laugh from the free promotion, he’d better hope Trap Celina doesn’t team up with his Trap Selena ex, Cardi. Check out the full episode of the 2 Girls From Mars podcast below. The post Cephus Scheming Scandal: Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatened To Jump Her & Shoot Cardi B’s Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs appeared first on Bossip.