Go Girl:: Mary J. Blige Announces First Las Vegas Residency!

The Queen is taking her talents to Viva Las Vegas!!

You know Aunt Mary stays in her bag and on her hustle. She just upped the score, yet again, announcing her first ever residency on the Las Vegas strip!

I am sure this will be a sellout show every night, so its best you plan accordingly. Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency will be an epic concert series featuring one of the most iconic artists and the Queen of Hip Hop Soul.

The series will be held at Dolby Live at Park MGM, where many of us first got to see Usher during his residency. The show will take fans on a journey through Mary’s extensive musical catalog, showcasing her talents and style, including a mean line up of thigh high boots.

Mary will debut the residency with just 10 nights, making it an exclusive treat.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,” said Blige. “Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!”

The residency kicks of this May for the first leg and will continue in July. Special pre-sale tickets go live beginning Tuesday, January 13th at 10 a.m. PT. and general sales begin Friday, January 16th.

Congratulations to the Queen!

Source: Complex