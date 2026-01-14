Zoe Saldaña Tops the List as the World’s Highest-Grossing Actor!

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Zoe Saldaña has become the highest-grossing actor of all time!

Zoe is leading the pack amongst some real heavy hitters in Hollywood. Avatar has played a major role in grabbing this accolade. The newest addition to the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash has been a box office success and raked in $1.23 billion globally. Avatar films have grossed a combined total of $5.6 billion.

She is the first actress to appear in four films that have made more than $2 billion globally and has appeared in the three highest-grossing films ever.

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Zoe became the first Dominican American actress to win an Academy Award in 2025, winning the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Emilia Perez.

“It feels really good,” Saldaña said in an interview about being an Oscar winner. “My husband [director Marco Perego Saldaña] is so funny. He has this joke; he goes, ‘Z, you can’t do anything right now without people announcing you as ‘Academy Award winner.’ You can’t rob a bank, because it’ll be like, ‘Academy Award winner…’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ But it’s true. I’m honored. I’m very happy. I’m also like, ‘OK, let’s continue to work.’”

Check out the list of the Top 10 highest grossing stars in leading roles below:

1. Zoe Saldaña — $15.46B

2. Scarlett Johansson — $15.40B

3. Samuel L. Jackson — $14.61B

4. Robert Downey Jr. — $14.31B

5. Chris Pratt — $14.12B

6. Tom Cruise — $12.66B

7. Chris Hemsworth — $12.18B

8. Vin Diesel — $12.04B

9. Chris Evans — $11.48B

10. Dwayne Johnson — $11.46B

Source: Billboard