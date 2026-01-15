The Real Is Back:: New J.Cole Album On The Way!!

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

J. Cole has been back in the booth……I repeat, Jermaine Cole has been back in the booth!! And a new album is arriving very soon.

Sadly, I must follow that statement up with the fact this is to be the final album from North Carolina native. The highly anticipated The Fall Off is set to drop next month on February 6th. Fans have been waiting quite some time for this, noting that its been approximately 2,826 days since J.Cole first teased this era. He has been subtly and not so subtly dropping hints about The Fall Off for years. Cementing the intense commitment to be intentional with every move he makes.

Cole dropped a teaser trailer today with the confirmed release date and has posted pre orders of the album vinyl available here exclusively.

“This is the first-ever pressing of The Fall-Off,” reads the product description. “This limited edition was assembled under the strongest security measures possible in hopes to preserve the reveal of album artwork and music until the moment they were intended to be released. Production demanded full-scale, around-the-clock security in multiple facilities across North America to provide the best chance of success. With special packaging modifications, we are calling this first pressing the ‘Stealth Edition,’ and it will be the only time the album will be available in this form.”

Source: Complex