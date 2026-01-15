Who’s The Ones Comedian Search – You Got What it Takes?

Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

Mike Epps and the We Them Ones Comedy Tour are on the hunt for the funniest comedian in the city, and this could be your big break.

Think you’ve got what it takes to rock the stage? One local comedian will win the chance to open for Mike Epps and the We Them Ones Comedy Tour!

Here’s how to enter:

Upload a clean, profanity-free comedy clip (up to 5 minutes) for your chance to get on stage. Must be 18+.

Important dates:

• Submissions close January 27

• Finalists announced January 30

POWER STAFF WILL VOTE FOR THE TOP 3 FUNNIEST COMEDIANS. THE FINALISTS WILL GO HEAD TO HEAD FEBRUARY 3RD AT THE FUNNYBONE FOR THE FINAL SPOT!

The winner will open for Mike Epps and the We Them Ones Comedy Tour on February 15th at Nationwide Arena.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Enter now.