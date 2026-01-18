POWER 107 AND DRIVE: JANUARY 2026 WEEK THREE

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and it’s the third edition of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online in 2026. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. This week, we have golden records from Sevyn Streeter and R&B legend Trey Songz. We also have a BRAND NEW #1 joint on the countdown!

On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Here’s this week’s list:

10. DOECHII F. SZA – GIRL GET UP

9. SUMMER WALKER – GO GIRL

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LIL UZI VERT – WHAT YOU SAYING

8. TY DOLLA $IGN FT JUICY J, QUAVO- DON’T KILL THE PARTY

7. SEXYY RED – IF YOU WANT IT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : SEVYN STREETER FT CHRIS BROWN – DON’T KILL THE FUN

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : TREY SONGZ – INVENTED SEX

6. JEREMAIN REESE JR FT GIRLFRIEND – CAN’T EXPLAIN IT

5. KEHLANI – OUT THE WINDOW

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: CHASE B FT DON TOLIVER & SOFAYGO – SATELLITE

4. YE/KANYE WEST – PREACHER MAN

3. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – FRIEND DO

2. JAYDON FT PARADISE & USHER- LULLABY

1. TYLA – CHANEL

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial to track them!