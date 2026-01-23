New TSA ConfirmID option available for Ohio travelers

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

According to transportation security administration, for a $45 fee, fliers who have lost their ID, do not have a passport, or have not upgraded to a Real ID-compliant license can log onto the TSA website and verify their identity before arriving at airport security. The online process typically takes around 10 to 15 minutes to complete, but can take 30 minutes or more in certain cases.

Once the online verification is complete and the fee is paid, passengers can print out a paper copy or store an electronic copy of their receipt. A transportation security officer will then review and verify the information at the airport checkpoint. All airline travelers who use TSA ConfirmID will be subject to additional ID verification, screening measures and potential delays.

The TSA ConfirmID verification is valid for 10 days. If a passenger’s return trip is beyond the 10-day window, they will need to use TSA ConfirmID again if they do not have a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID. Its also noting that travelers who accidentally lose their ID while on a trip will now have an alternative means to help verify their identity anywhere in the country.

The TSA noted that in Ohio, 95% of passengers already have a REAL ID or other acceptable forms of ID.