Movies & TV To Watch This Week

Source: @NappyStock / nappy.co Every week on The Morning Hustle, Lore'l breaks down everything that's currently on her watch list and gives her unfiltered review of what she's seen. While you'll have to tune into the show to hear Lo's latest reviews, here's a list of series that made it to her current rotation. The Rip (Netflix) Fresh off receiving an Oscar nomination, Teyana Taylor joins the cast of The Rip. The film follows a team of Miami cops as they uncover a million dollar stash leading to more questions among them. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck lead this star studded cast.

Queer Eye (Netflix) Karamo Brown sent shockwaves in the media after skipping the press tour for the 10th season of Queer Eye due to behind the scenes drama. While there seems to be a fraction in the relationships of the hosts off camera, on camera they are dubbed “The Fab Five” set out to help people reimagine their wardrobes, grooming, diet, cultural pursuits, and home décor. The Vince Staples Show (Netflix) After two seasons, Netflix made the decision to end The Vince Staples Show. While fans were surprised by this decision, this is more than enough reason to revisit the series from the beginning. The show centers rapper Vince Staples as he navigates life in his hometown of Long Beach.