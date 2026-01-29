Gervonta Davis Arrested in Miami After Domestic Violence Allegations

Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

Authorities confirmed that U.S. Marshals helped take Davis into custody, the boxer was arrested Wednesday without incident in Miami’s Design District and later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Davis was wanted for a domestic violence incident that happened in October. He will be facing charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping, according to police. He also faces a civil lawsuit related to the same woman.

Detectives said a woman who was allegedly in a relationship with Davis since 2022 claimed he pulled her hair, grabbed her by the throat, and forced her down a stairway before she escaped, as a result of the allegations, the World Boxing Association (WBA) recently named Davis champion in recess, effectively stripping him of the lightweight title.This is not Davis’ first run-in with the law involving domestic violence.

In 2020 he was seen grabbing his then-girlfriend by the throat at a celebrity basketball game.

In 2022, he bonded out of the Broward County Jail after being arrested for allegedly hitting an ex-girlfriend in the face.

Most recently, in July 2025, he bonded out of the Miami-Dade County jail after allegedly striking the mother of his child in the back of the head.

Davis appeared in court Thursday morning, where he was ordered held on an $8,500 bond. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim, as well as Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami Gardens.