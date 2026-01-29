Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 29, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes reminds us daily to “be informed, be empowered,” and this week’s “What We Need to Know” segment underscores why that message is so critical. From attacks on our political leaders to significant economic shifts and a major win for cultural preservation, the latest news directly impacts our communities. Staying aware is the first step toward creating change and protecting our interests. Let’s dive into the key stories you need to know about right now. ✕ Rising Threats Against Elected Officials The safety of our elected officials is under serious threat. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was the target of a disturbing attack during a town hall in Minneapolis on January 27. A man sprayed her with an unknown substance before being arrested. This incident is especially alarming as it marks the second assault on a member of the Congressional Black Caucus in just five days, following a similar attack on Representative Maxwell Frost. The Congressional Black Caucus has strongly condemned these acts, which highlight a dangerous and growing trend of threats against members of Congress across the nation.

In Georgia, federal authorities are taking major action related to the 2020 election. The FBI conducted a raid on the Fulton County elections warehouse, armed with a court order to seize ballots and voter records from the presidential election. This move is part of an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department, which previously filed a lawsuit against the county for allegedly refusing to release these records. The probe also extends to Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, who is being sued by the Justice Department over access to unredacted voter data, signaling a deepening federal inquiry into the state's election-related matters.

UPS Faces Major Job Cuts On the economic front, major changes are coming to UPS that could affect thousands of workers. The shipping giant has announced plans to cut up to 30,000 operational jobs this year. This is part of a larger strategy to streamline operations and reduce its dependence on Amazon deliveries. The company plans to achieve these cuts through voluntary buyouts for full-time drivers and by not filling positions as they become vacant. Additionally, UPS will close 24 facilities in the first half of the year, following tens of thousands of job cuts and numerous facility closures from last year.