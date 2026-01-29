Keep It Cute: 9 Valentine’s Day Beauty Do’s And Don’ts

Get your hair done by a trusted stylist to avoid mishaps.

Avoid waxing on the day of to prevent irritation.

Layer your scents for a long-lasting, alluring fragrance.

‘Tis the season for heart-shaped chocolates, love letters, large flower bouquets, and more—yes, Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. That said, executing a flawless look for National Love Day is a must, which means it’s essential to follow the proper Valentine’s Day beauty dos and don’ts. Whether you’re anticipating a romantic evening with bae or hosting a Galentine’s Day soiree with your crew, preparations should be made. After all, there’s no way to enjoy the festivities without looking and feeling your best.

While we assume that you’re all covered on the fashion front, it’s time to focus on the hair, makeup, and body care departments. National Love Day often prompts people to explore everything from new hairstyles to trendy makeup looks. And while we welcome fresh beauty ideas, sometimes, it’s best to play it safe, so you’re not disappointed or worse, left feeling uncomfortable.

Ready to put your best foot forward in the beauty department for National Love Day? We’ve got you covered. Here are nine Valentine’s Day beauty dos and don’ts, from waxing advice to fragrance application tips, to help you enjoy the day with no worries.

1. Beauty Do: Get your hair done by a trusted hairstylist.

With the countless tales of hairstyling sessions gone wrong, now is not the time to experiment with a new stylist. Keep things simple by getting your hair done by a trusted professional who understands the vision for your look.

2. Beauty Don’t: Waxing the day of

Avoid getting a Brazilian or bikini wax on Valentine’s Day. Since the area is sensitive post-treatment, NYC-based esthetician Jataisha Jenkins recommends getting a wax a few days before the holiday to prevent irritation.

3. Beauty Do: Spritz fragrance on your pulse points



Spraying your go-to fragrance on your pulse points—wrist, neck, behind the ears, behind the knees, and inside the elbows—activates the scent with your body’s natural heat and helps with staying power.

4. Beauty Don’t: Sleeping with makeup



While you’re anticipating some intimacy with your partner, under no circumstances should you sleep in your makeup. This can cause dirt, oil, and debris to clog your pores, leading to breakouts. Play it safe and remove your makeup with a double-cleansing session or makeup wipes to maintain skin health.

5. Beauty Do: Layer your scents



Instead of relying solely on fragrance, start your scent layering in the shower. Cleanse your body with a scented body wash or soap, apply a body lotion or cream on damp skin, and lock in the moisture with a body oil. Then, apply deodorant and spritz your fragrance for a long-lasting scent.





6. Beauty Don’t: New Skin Treatments



Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing how your skin will react to a new skin treatment. If your Valentine’s Day plans include enjoying a day or night out, the risk of an adverse reaction is not worth ruining your holiday.



7. Beauty Do: Exfoliate



Exfoliation is key to removing dead skin from your canvas and creating a smooth, healthy-looking complexion. As a result, this allows your face makeup products to apply evenly for a flawless finish. For the best results, exfoliate hours in advance, or during your morning routine, to prevent irritation. And, of course, make sure to exfoliate south of your neckline.





8. Beauty Don’t: Not applying lip balm



For the girls who can’t resist a matte lippie or simply deal with a dry pout, take the time to layer your pout with a lip balm or moisturizer throughout the day and night. If not, chapped lips may rear their ugly head.



9. Beauty Do: Pay attention to your cleavage



If you plan on showing some skin, complement your complexion with Vaseline’s Glazed And Glisten Gel Oils. Known for helping the girls glow like a glazed donut, this beauty staple adds extra oomph to your look while providing the gift of nourishment. Plus, the scent alone will have your partner ready for dessert.

