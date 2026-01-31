Road To The Grammy’s: Check Out Everything You Need To Know!

The Biggest Night In Music is back! The 2026 Grammy’s is going LIVE, Sunday, February 1st! So many of your favorite artists have snagged Grammy nominations this year!

I have teamed up with some talented friends in the Urban One atmosphere to bring you everything you need to know leading up to the big night. From epic wins, unforgettable moments and iconic performances, we got you covered from coast to coast! Check out our Road to the Grammy’s!

Women have had some truly historic wins at the Grammy’s! We continue to express ourselves creatively and breaking down barriers that used to hinder us. Many talented women are still making history and becoming the first to win certain categories at the prestigious award show! Here are a few highlights of Women Making History at the Grammy’s!

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Rap has become one of the most widely accepted art forms globally! Many artists have used their creativity and influence to not only express themselves but to push the culture forward! Some of our favorite artists are leading the pack with the number of Grammy wins they’ve earned in their careers. On our Road to the Grammy’s we’ve highlighted the list of the Top 10 Rappers with the most Grammy wins EVER!

Music’s biggest night isn’t complete without a few of our faves hitting the stage to present awards and shutting it down with amazing performances. Here’s who you can expect to see hitting the Grammy stage::

PRESENTERS::

Doechii, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor, to name a few.

PERFORMERS::

Leon Thomas

Bruno Mars

Tyler, the Creator

Pharrell

The Clipse

Post Malone

Olivia Dean

Lauryn Hill

Justin Bieber

Now it’s time to spotlight some of the artists nominated this year. Whether they’ve received their first nomination or are back to see if this is the year they’ll take one home, we’re spotlighting who needs to be on your radar!

I will continue to update with more info about all things Grammy’s 2026!

Source: Grammy’s, The Recording Academy