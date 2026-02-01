BREAKING AJ Styles’ Career Over; Roman Reigns Wins RR

While one WWE legend prepares to run it back, another WWE legend’s career is over.

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday and we’re sending big ups to one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever live, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles!

Once again, former World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther has ended another career of another legend and this time, it was AJ Styles. Styles initially told fans that 2026 would be his final year as a professional wrestler. However, many fans expected a full year long retirement tour similar to John Cena.

Throughout his career, AJ became the only man to win the WWE, IWGP, TNA, Ring of Honor World Championships.

Styles first debuted in WCW during the Monday Night Wars back in the Attitude Era. After a few appearances in the WWF, he would go on to join the brand new NWATNA. There, he would become original face of the promotion. Additionally, AJ would run both the main event and the X-Division, before joining Fortune.

AJ would later join New Japan Pro Wrestling, as a member of The Bullet Club.

After a run in New Japan and a brief return to ROH, AJ Styles would FINALLY debut in WWE as a full-time talent.

During his 28-year career, AJ would have all-time great matches and feuds with the likes of Kurt Angle, Sting, Jeff Hardy, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Shane McMahon, Chris Jericho, Bobby Roode, James Storm, Kenny Omega, among others.

AJ would be retired in a match where he put his career on the line against the impressive Gunther, by passing out.

With that, while one legend has retired…another one is ready to run it back

Roman Reigns has won the 2026 Royal Rumble match and some are already calling for The Tribal Chief to go full 2020. Reigns is another WWE legend at the end of his run. Roman’s current deal is rumored to expire after WrestleMania 42. Furthermore, he’s previously stated after this, he would sign a 2 year deal and then shift to a less physical form of entertainment.

Question is, does Cody become champ again and defend against Roman…or does Roman take the World Heavyweight Championship from Punk? It’s a wait and see.