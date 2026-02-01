POWER 107 & DRIVE: FEB 2026 WEEK ONE

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. Last week, due to that snow storm, we missed a week…but the countdown is back LIVE! With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. This week, Don Toliver takes over our golden classics and for the first time since we started this list…a new track debuts at #1 on the countdown!!! What song was that fire?! Happy Black History Month folks!

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Source: General / Radio One

This week for Black History Month…we are paying tribute to the legendary Nick Cannon. That article goes LIVE tomorrow night!

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz

Here’s this week’s list:

10. POOH SHIESTY – FDO

9. TY DOLLA $IGN FT JUICY J, QUAVO- DON’T KILL THE PARTY

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: KCAMP & JACQUEES – COME BACK HOME

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : INTERNET MONEY FT DON TOLIVER – LEMONADE

8. DOECHII F. SZA – GIRL GET UP

7. CHASE B FT DON TOLIVER & SOFAYGO- SATELITTE

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : DON TOLIVER FT TRAVIS SCOTT- YOU

6. YE- PREACHER MAN

5. KEHLANI – OUT THE WINDOW

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: BRUNO MARS – I JUST MIGHT

4. LIL UZI VERT- WHAT YOU SAYING

3. TYLA – CHANEL

2. JAYDON FT PARADISE & USHER- LULLABY

1. WALE FT LEON THOMAS – WATCHING US (DEBUT ON THE LIST)

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial to track them!