The Swamp Princess, Doechii Earns Another Grammy!

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

It’s looking like Doechii may never beat the industry plant allegations as she continues to soar within her stardom! At the 2026 Grammy Awards the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess earned herself another gramophone to add to her collection.

After being nominated for 5 Grammy’s at this year’s awards show, Doechii took the Grammy for Best Music Video for her infectious song, Anxiety.

Doechii hit the red carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards looking absolutely stunning rocking custom Roberto Cavalli. She gushed over some of the details of her glam and what fragrances keep her smelling good in a red-carpet interview.

Doechii let fans know that she does have new music on the way, even though life is looking a little different these days. I mean the girl just became a home owner!

Even though we did not get another iconic performance from Doechii this year, she hit the stage alongside the incomparable Queen Latifah to present the award for Best Rap Album. The very award she took home for the first time last year.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

She continues to shine and we love to see it!

Congratulations Doechii!



Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Source: John Shearer / Getty

