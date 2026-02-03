Nelly announced for Ohio State Fair concert lineup

Nelly, known for hit songs like “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma,” returns to the fair at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4th for the newly announced show, tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. The 2026 Ohio State Fair runs from July 29 through Aug. 9. Other performers on the lineup includes Weird Al Yankovic, Bailey Zimmerman, Alison Krauss & Union Station, for King + Country, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors. Just announced Styx, joined by special guest Don Felder and the family-favorite “Be Like Blippi” will also be performing.