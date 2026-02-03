Listen Live
Nelly announced for Ohio State Fair concert lineup

Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly will return to the Ohio State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Published on February 3, 2026

Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 - Show
Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

Nelly, known for hit songs like “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma,” returns to the fair at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4th for the newly announced show, tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. The 2026 Ohio State Fair runs from July 29 through Aug. 9. Other performers on the lineup includes Weird Al Yankovic, Bailey Zimmerman, Alison Krauss & Union Station, for King + Country, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors. Just announced Styx, joined by special guest Don Felder and the family-favorite “Be Like Blippi” will also be performing.

