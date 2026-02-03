Columbus to host Olympic soccer games in 2028

Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty

According to a release by the Columbus Crew, the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced Tuesday that scottsmiracle-Gro Field in Columbus was selected among the half-dozen cities that will hold matches for the 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournaments. Columbus, joined by New York City, Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose and San Diego, will take part as host cities during the group stage and knockout matches, which will lead up to the final stage matches at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. While it is the first time the state will host an official Olympic competition, central Ohio is no stranger to hosting international events, having previously hosted World Cup Qualifying matches in men’s competition 11 times, the most of any U.S. city. In 2028, the Arena District venue will feature games for both men’s and women’s competitions, which include 12 and 16 teams, respectively. It is the first Olympic Games where all team sports feature at least as many women’s teams as men’s.