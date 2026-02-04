Kim K & Lewis Hamilton Spark Romance Rumors With Paris Moves

Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton is apparently keeping up with Kim Kardashian after being spotted kicking it and kanoodling with the reality star.

The SKIMS mogul and the Formula 1 legend are at the center of fresh dating rumors after being spotted moving a little too in sync for comfort across Europe. Naturally, fans are zooming in on every detail.

According to E! News, Kim and Lewis were photographed boarding a private jet together from the United Kingdom to Paris on Feb. 2, instantly igniting romance chatter.

The optics alone did the heavy lifting. Private plane. City of Love. Two global icons. No public explanation. That is how rumors are born.

While neither party has commented on the nature of their relationship, the timing raised eyebrows, especially, since photos published by the Daily Mail also placed them at the same New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colo. However, they were not photographed side by side.

The Paris sightings did not stop at the airport. People reports that Kim later shared Instagram Stories from her hotel balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower, leaning fully into soft-life aesthetics with late-night cheesecake and Bridgerton in bed at Hotel Costes.

Around the same time, TMZ captured video of Kim and Lewis arriving at a Paris hotel after exiting the same SUV, confirming they were at least traveling together.

What makes this situation extra interesting is that Kim and Lewis are not strangers. The two have known each other for over a decade and were photographed together as far back as the 2014 GQ Men of the Year Awards, when Lewis was dating Nicole Scherzinger, and Kim was married to Kanye West.

Over the years, they have popped up at the same high-profile events, including the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards and Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton menswear debut in 2023.

Kim’s love life has been a frequent topic of conversation since her 2022 divorce from Kanye West. She was most recently linked to Odell Beckham Jr. in 2024 and famously dated Pete Davidson in 2022. On The Kardashians, Kim has been open about growing comfortable with single life while still calling herself a hopeless romantic who would be ready if the right person came along.

As of now, there is no confirmation, no hard launch, and no matching Instagram posts. Just private jets, Paris nights, and impeccable timing. Whether this is a romance, a friendship, or simply two rich people enjoying Europe together, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton know exactly how to keep the internet watching.

