Pucker Up! Vaseline x Red Lobster Debut Reservation-Only Kissing Booth For Valentine’s Day

Vaseline and Red Lobster team up to create a limited-time 'Kissing Booth' pop-up in Times Square.

The experience offers a curated five-course menu, themed cocktails, and Vaseline's Valentine's lip products.

The collaboration aims to celebrate public displays of affection and take the 'cringe' out of romantic moments.

Vaseline and Red Lobster are taking their playful online flirtation into the real world this Valentine’s Day with a limited-time Kissing Booth experience in the heart of Times Square.

Source: Vaseline x Red Lobster

The two iconic brands have teamed up to launch the Vaseline x Red Lobster Kissing Booth, a reservation-only pop-up running from February 10 through February 12 at Red Lobster’s Times Square location. The immersive date-night experience pairs a five-course prix fixe menu with Vaseline’s new Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Lip Therapy collection—designed to keep lips soft, smooth, and ready for romance.

After jokingly sliding into each other’s DMs, the brands decided to “hard launch” their relationship with an experience that blends food, beauty, and a little bit of public affection. The result is a cozy, couples-focused dining setup that encourages guests to lean in—literally.

Inside the Kissing Booth, couples will enjoy a curated five-course meal featuring classic Red Lobster favorites and new Lobsterfest items, along with cocktails inspired by Vaseline’s Valentine’s lip products.

The exclusive menu includes:

Cutie Cocktails (two per couple):

UR Mint for Me Mojito (also available non-alcoholic)

I Love You Berry Much Frozen Daiquiri

Do You Accept This Rosé Sangria

The Five-Course “Kiss” Menu:

Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Lobster Flatbread with Maine and langostino lobster

Lobster Pasta au Gratin

Lobsterfest Duo with two LobsterChops and roasted Maine tail

Chocolate Wave Cake

The final “course” comes in the form of a complimentary Vaseline Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Lip Therapy product, available in three flavors: I Love U Berry Much, Do U Accept This Rosé?, and UR Mint For Me.

Source: Vaseline x Red Lobster / Vaseline x Red Lobster

Making PDA “OK” Again

The campaign is built around the idea of embracing public displays of affection—without the awkwardness.

“In a world where kissing in public can still earn a side-eye, Vaseline and Red Lobster are celebrating the moments that deserve a kiss,” the brands said in a joint statement.

According to the companies, the partnership makes sense. Red Lobster has long been a go-to destination for date nights and special occasions, while Vaseline Lip Therapy often shows up when those moments turn into kisses. In fact, Vaseline users are reportedly 54 percent more likely than the general population to dine at Red Lobster compared to similar restaurants.

“Valentine’s Day fosters moments where people get a little closer,” said Kate Godbout, Head of Vaseline Brand, North America. “Partnering with Red Lobster…was a fun way to take the cringe out of those moments, pairing craveable food, cozy booths, and Vaseline Lip Therapy to help lips feel soft, smooth, and ready for whatever comes after the dessert.”

Heather Timm, Senior Director of Marketing at Red Lobster, echoed the sentiment.

“Red Lobster has always been a place where people come together for special moments, from first dates to anniversaries,” she said. “Partnering with Vaseline…felt like the perfect match.”

Social Media Star Tiff Baira Joins The Fun

Adding to the buzz, author and content creator Tiff Baira—dubbed “NYC’s Cupid”—is documenting her own Kissing Booth experience on social media. Baira will share her search for her Valentine’s “cutie” while capturing playful, PDA-worthy moments along the way.

“This is such a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day,” Baira said. “Red Lobster, Vaseline Lip Therapy, a little PDA—it’s bold in the best way.” Source: Vaseline x Red Lobster / Vaseline x Red Lobster

How to Book

The Vaseline x Red Lobster Kissing Booth will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Red Lobster Times Square, located at 5 Times Square at West 41st Street in New York City.

Reservations opened February 4 through Tock and are available in 1.5-hour seating windows. Each reservation requires a minimum purchase of one prix fixe menu for two, priced at $140 before tax, with an automatic 18 percent gratuity added.

With buttery biscuits, lobster feasts, themed cocktails, and lip balm for the final touch, Vaseline and Red Lobster are betting that their Valentine’s collaboration will leave couples feeling full, flirty, and ready to pucker up.

