PepsiCo to Cut Prices Up to 15% on Doritos, Cheetos and Other Snacks

Pepsico is looking to cut prices by as much as 15% on products including Lay’s potato chips and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos just in time for the big game

Published on February 5, 2026

PepsiCo Logo Displayed on Smartphone Screen
Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

The beverage-and-snack company is making the cuts after receiving a flood of emails and voicemail messages from shoppers complaining that high prices were making it hard to buy the company’s snacks.The change comes as households gear up for one of the year’s biggest snacking occasions, spanning everything from winter gatherings to the upcoming Big Game. “We’ve spent the past year listening closely to consumers, and they’ve told us they’re feeling the strain,” says Rachel Ferdinando, CEO, PepsiCo Foods U.S. “Lowering the suggested retail price reflects our commitment to help reduce the pressure where we can, because people shouldn’t have to choose between great taste and staying within their budget.” Retailers determine their own retail prices, so what you see in‑store may vary. PepsiCo is committed to making your favorite snacks more accessible, every day. The company is reducing prices by up to nearly 15% on fan-favorite brands, including Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, and more.

