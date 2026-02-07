Black Athletes To Watch At 2026 Winter Olympics!

Black athletes represent USA, making history as trailblazers in winter sports like speed skating, bobsled, and skeleton.

The 2026 Winter Olympics have commenced! Known as, Milano Cortina 2026, the Winter Games are taking place in Northern Italy, marking the first time that the Olympics are co-hosted by two cities. Milan will host mostly ice events and Cortina will take on the snow events.

The Winter Games feature 16 different sports, 116 medal events, with more than 3,500 athletes from 93 different countries.

In honor of Black History Month, we want to take time to highlight the amazing Black athletes representing Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics and making history while doing it!

Erin Jackson:: Erin is a Speed Skater who made history in 2022 during the Beijing Olympics. She became the 1st Black woman to win a Gold Medal in ANY individual Winter Olympic sport. She is currently ranked #3 in the world. This year she was selected by fellow Team USA athletes to be one of the flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony, February 6th. She is the 1st Black woman to bear the US flag during Winter Games. In a press release, Erin stated, “Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor.”

Elana Meyers Taylor:: Elana is a Bobsledder who is became the Most Decorated Black Athlete in Winter Olympics history during the 2022 Beijing games. This year she is looking to bring home her 5th Olympic medal!

Laila Edwards:: Laila is making her Winter Olympics debut at Milan Cortina 2026 and making history as the 1st Black woman to play for Team USA in an internation women’s hockey competition! Laila is from Cleveland, Ohio! OHIO AGAINST THE WORLD

Kaysha Love:: Kaysha is a former Sprinter in Track & Field that is using her strengths to compete as a Skeleton Bobsledder. She will be in the Monobob and 2-Woman Bobsleigh events. Kaysha holds several All Time records in Track & Field at her alma mater UNLV and won her first title in Monobob in 2025. This is her 2nd Olympic games!

Azaria Hill:: Azaria has a history with Track and Field but will be competing as a Bobsledder. She comes from a family of Olympians, with her father being former boxer, Virgil Hill and mother, sprinter Denean Howard Hill. Azaria has some big shoes to fill and is making her Olympic debut at Milan Cortina 2026!

Bryan Sosoo:: Bryan is a Bobsledder. Born in Ghana and raised in Maryland, Bryan began his athletic journey in Track and Field but has proven to an asset in a very small amount of time. In just 18 months, Bryan was chosen to represent Team USA’s Bobsled team.

Darryl Payne Jr.:: Daryl is competing in the Skeleton races at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He is the 1st Black man to ever compete in this event. Daryl says, “Becoming a pioneer and a source of inspiration for my community would be one of the greatest honors of all!”

Mystique Ro:: Mystique started her athletic journey in Track and Field in high school and college. She transitioned to Skeleton after Bobsled legend Elana Meyers Taylor sent a recruiting email to track and field coaches across the country, encouraging athletes to attend a sliding sports combine. Starting back in 2016, Mystique has developed her skillset in sliding sports, competing in her first world championships in 2025 and taking home Silver in the Women’s Skeleton and Gold in the Mixed Team event.

Jasmine Jones:: A star athlete for most of her life, playing basketball and participating in Track and Field, Jasmine was drawn to bobsledding after Elana Meyers Taylor reached out to her after being nominated for an All American Award by her college coach. Jasmine competes in the 2-woman Bobsled in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games after winning her first IBSF World Cup race in St. Moritz.

The 2026 Winter Olympics is going on now through February 22nd and the Paralympic Games will commence March 6th-15th.

Stay locked in to see these amazing athletes continue to make history!

Source: Olympics, The Root