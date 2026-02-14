Cardi B Takes a Tumble on Tour Stage but reaction is comedy

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

At her Little Miss Drama tour stop in Las Vegas, Cardi B had an unexpected on stage mishap that quickly became one of the most talked about moments from her current arena run. While performing her hit “Thotiana,” Bardi slipped and took a tumble off a chair in front of the packed arena, but she handled it the only way Cardi B could!

She handled it with humor and resilience… even sliding in a “That was the government!” before continuing her set without missing a beat.

The joke was a playful callback to earlier in the week when Cardi sparked a little controversy on tour by threatening to “jump” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents if they showed up at her concerts.