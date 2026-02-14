Listen Live
Cardi B Takes a Tumble on Tour Stage but reaction is comedy

Little Miss Drama Cardi B's fell on stage during her show and turned and owned the moment fans will be talking about for a while.

Published on February 14, 2026

2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

At her Little Miss Drama tour stop in Las Vegas, Cardi B had an unexpected on stage mishap that quickly became one of the most talked about moments from her current arena run. While performing her hit “Thotiana,” Bardi slipped and took a tumble off a chair in front of the packed arena, but she handled it the only way Cardi B could!

She handled it with humor and resilience… even sliding in a “That was the government!” before continuing her set without missing a beat. 

The joke was a playful callback to earlier in the week when Cardi sparked a little controversy on tour by threatening to “jump” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents if they showed up at her concerts.

