Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Is Ray J Okay? Valentine’s Day Performance Leaves Fans Concerned

Published on February 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Is Ray J okay? A real question that fans need answers to after his Valentine’s Day performance over the weekend.

“An Intimate Valentine’s Day Concert” went down in Shreveport, Louisiana on a day meant for lovers to celebrate together. During the performance from the R&B singer, fans noticed some things were not quite right with Ray J.

While delivering roses to members of the audience he appeared to have blood streaming from his eyes. And while shirtless, fans noticed what looked like a heart monitor taped to his chest.

In the video you can see Ray J with sunglasses on and it’s unclear whether these are real injuries or a stage effects.

Now, Ray was hospitalized recently for pneumonia and heart pains. He was said to be taking several medications as he dealt with serious heart problems. And he also shared some chilling new that doctors told him they were unsure how much longer he had to live because of his condition.

Ray’s health issues are piling up on issues on the home front. There is a court order preventing him from seeing his children he shares with Princess Love. And we all know how tumultuous their relationship has been in the past. Ray claims this situation has revealed to him that he does in fact need to change his way of living for the better.

“If I come out of this, I’ll be stronger and a better person,” Ray shared in a statement with TMZ.

Source: Complex

Related Tags

health Ray J

More from Power 107.5
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
Who's The One Comedian Search Thumbnail
24 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Power 107.5 & Magic 95.5’s “Who’s The One” Comedian Search [PHOTOS]

9 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Davonta Herring

From ‘Sherri’ To ‘Arsenio’ — 9 Black Talk Shows We Weren’t Ready To Say Goodbye To

8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the river at dusk.
Columbus News  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

Columbus to host Olympic soccer games in 2028

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Trevor Noah, Trump, and Grammy Highlights

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close