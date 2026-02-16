Is Ray J Okay? Valentine’s Day Performance Leaves Fans Concerned

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Is Ray J okay? A real question that fans need answers to after his Valentine’s Day performance over the weekend.

“An Intimate Valentine’s Day Concert” went down in Shreveport, Louisiana on a day meant for lovers to celebrate together. During the performance from the R&B singer, fans noticed some things were not quite right with Ray J.

While delivering roses to members of the audience he appeared to have blood streaming from his eyes. And while shirtless, fans noticed what looked like a heart monitor taped to his chest.

In the video you can see Ray J with sunglasses on and it’s unclear whether these are real injuries or a stage effects.

Now, Ray was hospitalized recently for pneumonia and heart pains. He was said to be taking several medications as he dealt with serious heart problems. And he also shared some chilling new that doctors told him they were unsure how much longer he had to live because of his condition.

Ray’s health issues are piling up on issues on the home front. There is a court order preventing him from seeing his children he shares with Princess Love. And we all know how tumultuous their relationship has been in the past. Ray claims this situation has revealed to him that he does in fact need to change his way of living for the better.

“If I come out of this, I’ll be stronger and a better person,” Ray shared in a statement with TMZ.

Source: Complex