Kevin Durant Rakes In Big Pay Day As New Face Of CeraVe!

Published on February 21, 2026

Houston Rockets v Charlotte Hornets
Source: David Jensen / Getty

If you know, you know that Kevin Durant is not afraid of trolling or being trolled. He has now turned a hilarious moment making fun of the lack of moisture on his legs into a huge paycheck!

KD is now the face of CeraVe, known as the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the U.S. CeraVe has teamed up with the NBA and is aligning this partnership to “champion skin health for all.”

The new commercial just dropped featuring KD, one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. The magic in this ad is where the inspiration came from. KD was trolled all over social media thanks to a photo where his ashy legs made an appearance during an NBA game. He has turned that viral moment into a massive payday. He recently revealed just how much he earned from CeraVe!

The new CeraVe commercial features KD moisturizing his extremely long legs, which are exaggerated for dramatic effect, making the commercial comedy gold! Watch CeraVe ad below:

