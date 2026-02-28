Listen Live
Rih Rih Is BACK IN THE STUDIO!!

Published on February 28, 2026

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2026
Source: Aeon / Getty

Ladies and gentlemen… THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! Mama Rih is back in the studio!

After 10 long years, Rihanna has let it be known she is in the studio working on new music!! Now, I’m sure my girl has dabbled here and there but this is a major discovery for die hard fans!

After celebrating the 10 year anniversary of her number one album ANTI, we may finally get a new one from Rihanna. She gave us a glimpse into what a day of a billionaire boss lady looks like. And after pouring into her brands like Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, Rih spent some time in the wee hours of the morning studio side.

AWGE - RTW Fall 2026 - Front Row
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Now, we can’t forget she is a mama for 3, which is truly a full time job all on its own. After the late night studio sesh, Rihanna went home and jumped right into mommy duties, creating a custom Mardi Gras fit for her oldest, RZA.

We can’t wait to hear what magic is being made in the studio. After a decade, Rih is truly a different woman. I for one, look forward to seeing what she will deliver and anticipate it being extremely sauced up!

Source: Billboard

