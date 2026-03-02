Women's History Month: The Story of "Beloved", Margaret Garner
As we wrap Black History Month and move into Women’s History Month, this final installment highlights the story of Margaret Garner. Urban One continues its recognition of 100 Years of Black History, centered on Legacy & Possibility.
Episode 3: Black History Month: Trace Your Ancestors
Don Juan Fasho sits down with Novella Nimmo-Black to unpack the real-life story that inspired Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Beloved.
Garner was enslaved alongside her four children on a Kentucky farm in 1856, while her husband was enslaved nearby. One winter night, the family made a desperate escape, crossing the frozen Ohio River into Ohio, seeking refuge. They made it to a safe house, but their presence was quickly discovered.
As slave catchers and authorities closed in, a violent confrontation unfolded. Facing the reality of being returned to slavery, Garner made a devastating decision…
After a lengthy trial, officials ruled that Garner and the others be returned to slavery. She was sold further South.
Garner herself died just two years later in 1858 after falling ill.
Watch the full video with Novella Nimmo-Black as we revisit the history behind Beloved and the life of Margaret Garner. The “From Slavery to Freedom” exhibit is located on the 3rd floor.
