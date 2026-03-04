McDonald's CEO Eats Their New Burger Online and The Internet Drags Him for Cosplay

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

Imagine the scene, the person running the entire McDonald’s takes a lunch break and prepares to tackle the brand new sandwich called the Big Arch. No boardroom presentations. No complicated pie charts. Just a massive burger, a french fries, and a necessary bubbly sprite.

If you haven’t heard, the Big Arch is their newest and biggest burger with two perfectly seasoned patties, crispy onions, melting cheese, pickles, and a tangy Big Arch sauce. You would think seeing McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski eat their new burger would excite watchers but instead the internet decided to drag him in the comments accusing him of cosplaying.

The first misstep, Kempczinski called the Big Arch a product and not a burger. The seconds misstep, the first bite was so tiny watchers compared him to the charachter Squidward Tentacles when he nibbled on a Krabby Patty on an episode of SpongeBob Square Pants.

The reaction online was swift and ruthless. Memes spread like wildfire. The community had a field day, with comments ranging from hilarious to harsh. Others questioned the burger’s design altogether. The moment of intended connection backfired, turning into a symbol of corporate disconnect. It felt less like a shared experience and more like watching someone try to assemble furniture without the instructions.

Ultimately, the Big Arch incident became a spectacle and the internet wasted no time turning it into a viral sensation. From hilarious parody videos to clever memes, the online world took this burger blooper and ran with it. Let’s take a look at some of the most creative and playful content inspired by the CEO’s Big Arch bite.