FBI Director Kash Patel can’t seem to escape scrutiny over the way he has FBI tactical agents serving as personal security guards and chauffeurs for his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, a 27-year-old country music singer, who is still mostly just known for being Patel’s federally protected and escorted girlfriend.

Now, former FBI officials are sounding the alarm about how unprecedented it is for any leader of the federal agency to use the bureau’s personnel the way he has, beefing up field office staffing near his girlfriend’s home in Nashville, and ordering teams of agents to ferry her around on errands and to events.

From the New York Times:

F.B.I. tactical agents have ferried her to a resort in Britain before a dinner at Windsor Castle and to an appointment at a hair salon in Nashville. Last April, agents in two SUVs stood guard outside a senior center in Ronald Reagan’s boyhood home of Dixon, Ill., while she sang for a few dozen young conservatives. Ms. Wilkins, 27, is the girlfriend of Kash Patel, President Trump’s 46-year-old F.B.I. director, whose personal use of government jets and F.B.I. agents for himself and Ms. Wilkins has led to growing questions even inside the Trump administration. “When Kash got confirmed, life changed for her,” said Dianna Muller, the founder of the group Women for Gun Rights, which briefly employed Ms. Wilkins as a spokeswoman. To an extent not previously reported, Ms. Wilkins is escorted in her travels by Special Weapons and Tactics team members drawn from F.B.I. field offices around the country. SWAT teams are chiefly trained to arrest violent criminals, free hostages and thwart terrorists. But Mr. Patel’s demand that rotating SWAT teams provide his girlfriend with security for singing appearances, personal engagements and errands is unprecedented in the F.B.I., former agents said.

It’s almost as if this 46-year-old FBI director is out here abusing vital government resources just to impress his young sweetheart, who is nearly 20 years his junior.

Patel has his girlfriend living in the lap of luxury, but let’s be real about one thing: being a sugar daddy on the taxpayer’s dime is super broke energy.

Of course, Patel has responded to the backlash the same way all loyal and subordinate Trump administration officials and appointees have responded under immense public scrutiny: by being completely delusional about the very nature of the criticism.

Last November, he took to social media to defend Wilkins after people online and in the media dragged him for using a government jet to attend a wrestling event at Penn State University, where his girlfriend sang the national anthem. Patel called Wilkins “rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes.” Patel didn’t bother citing a single example of what Wilkins has done “for this nation,” or explain how he figures she’s a “country music sensation” when if someone were to Google her name, the first fact that would pop up about her is that she’s dating Kash Patel. (Yes, I checked, and it’s true.)

But that doesn’t matter, because even the community notes on his tweet correctly pointed out that “people are largely not attacking Kash Patel’s significant other, but rather reacting to his firing of people who point out his usage of government funds to travel to her shows.”

Patel, bro — Elon Musk’s internet won’t even back your nonsense. Maybe it’s time to pack it up like your MAGA overseers wanted you to do after you celebrated Diwali in public.

The same month Patel posted his defense of Wilkins, Ben Williamson, an FBI spokesman, said in a statement that Wilkins needed full-time SWAT protection because “as a direct result of her relationship with Director Patel, she is facing more than a dozen active death threats.” Then, last month, he told the Times that the death threats numbered in the “hundreds.” Whether there’s any truth to that or not, Christopher O’Leary, a former senior executive in the FBI’s counterterrorism division, said it was unheard-of for the FBI to provide round-the-clock security and ferry services for a director’s significant other, who lives in another city, whether they’ve received threats or not.

“If you want to be a celebrity or a social media star, get your own security,” O’Leary said in an interview. “The inappropriateness of this cannot be overstated.”

The Times also noted that “after Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a position second in line to the presidency, was attacked in the couple’s California home, it emerged that the Capitol Police had placed security cameras at the house, but no personnel.” But please, tell us more about how it’s absolutely necessary that a FBI SWAT team be made available to take Wilkins to get her hair done.

Look, when it comes to Patel, I’m far more concerned about an FBI director who serves as a purveyor of President Donald Trump’s anti-activist propaganda, and has more smoke for Assata Shakur than he has for Dylann Roof. Still, the fact that Patel so casually and unabashedly takes these liberties on behalf of his girlfriend and lashes out at those who criticize him for it is just more evidence that the Trump administration has placed loyalty and shared corruption over experience, competence, and what best serves the U.S. populace.

Sad.

