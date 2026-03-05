Cardi B surprises fans bringing Meg Thee Stallion out!

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The energy at Houston’s Toyota Center was crazy at Wednesday night as Cardi B pulled off the ultimate hometown surprise for her Little Miss Drama Tour. Midway through her set, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper sent the crowd into a frenzy by bringing out Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion. The duo, sporting coordinated red outfits showcased their undeniable chemistry with electrifying performances of their chart topping hits “WAP” and “Bongos.”

For fans, it was a powerful full-circle moment following Cardi’s surprise appearance at Megan’s New York show back in 2024, proving that the “Bardi-Hottie” alliance is stronger than ever as Cardi continues her first headlining arena run.

Cardi B is scheduled to bring her tour down Highway 71 for a highly anticipated stop in Cincinnati later this month. She’ll be taking over the Heritage Bank Center on Thursday, March 19, bringing the same stadium sized energy and viral worthy moments to Ohio