Rico Love: From Usher’s Rapper to R&B Hitmaker

Rico Love Chops It Up with The Morning Hustle

Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Rico Love recently stopped by the Morning Hustle radio show for a can’t-miss interview. The Miami resident, originally from New Orleans, dropped gems on his incredible career, the state of music, and his passion for paying it forward.



Love shared his perspective on the endless debates around “Top R&B” lists, emphasizing that the conversation itself is what’s most important. He noted how R&B has fundamentally shaped modern hip-hop, with today’s artists borrowing melodic structures and arrangements. For him, seeing the genres blend and influence each other is a blessing to witness. When pressed to name his favorite self-penned hits, he listed Usher’s “There Goes My Baby,” Kelly Rowland’s “Motivation,” and Beyoncé’s “Sweet Dreams,” before giving a special shout-out to the City Girls’ anthem “Twerk.”

Detailing his origin story, Love revealed his career began as a rap artist signed to Usher. Facing financial pressure, he persistently sought out Usher for an opportunity. Instead of a handout, Usher gave him a chance to write a song to a beat no one else could crack. That track became “Throwback” on the iconic Confessions album, launching his songwriting career and leading to collaborations with Chris Brown, Omarion, and more.

Love also discussed his SongCraft program, which evolved from his We Love Music conferences. Instead of just lecturing, SongCraft offers aspiring writers hands-on experience, allowing them to create music with him in the studio. He explained the program is about teaching through action and helping the next generation hone their gifts.

When asked about AI’s role in music, Rico expressed a positive outlook. He compared it to the introduction of Serato for DJs, predicting that those seeking a quick buck will eventually filter out. For true creatives, he sees AI as a powerful tool to enhance their work, like changing a demo vocal’s gender, rather than a threat to the art form.

