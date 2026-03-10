Boosie & Kodak Black have words on IG Live

Source:

The tension between Lil Boosie and Kodak Black reached a fever pitch during a recent Instagram Live exchange.

Kodak, seemingly looking to clear the air demanded an apology from the Baton Rouge legend for his past criticisms, specifically Boosie’s vocal disapproval of Kodak’s million dollar collaboration with 6ix9ine. However, Boosie doubling down on his stance, shifted the focus from business to personal well being. He went off on a passionate tangent, explaining that his lack of respect stems from seeing Kodak appearing “out of it” and under the influence while on stage and in interviews. Boosie, drawing from his own life experiences, claimed that Kodak’s public struggles with substance abuse were “tarnishing his legacy” and making it impossible to see him as the street-certified leader he once was. Check out the exchange below: