WOTSSUNDAY POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 ONLINE, MARCH ’26 WEEK 3

Weekly countdown showcases hottest new tracks, with some staying and others going.

Tracks are evaluated based on debut, airplay, and popularity on the radio and website.

Listeners can engage on social media to have their voices heard on the playlist.

SIR DA YUNG OG BRINGS YOU THE TOP 10 MOST FIRE NEW TRACKS EVERY SUNDAY WITH THE POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. Power 1075‘s Resident YN, Sir Da Yung OG is LIVE on your radio right now and is getting ya qualified for them Monster Jam tix! He also has this incredible countdown poppin’ off right here with some of the most fire new tracks! Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility. On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week and with Spring kicking it into full gear slowly by surely, it’s time to give you the hottest heat in the streets!

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

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Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Source: General / Radio One

Here’s this week’s list, and as you explore each track, notice how the rhythm and vibe bring something new to the countdown This weeks list kicks off with an absolute ******* CHESS MOVE!!! Keeping track of these changes makes the experience exciting.

10. 50 CENT FT EMINEM AND LEON THOMAS – NO ONE TOLD US

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: T.I. – TRAUMA BOND

9. JAMARI – BABY, I’M IN LUV

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC – USHER FT PLIES – HEY DADDY (DADDY’S HOME)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: BABY KEEM FT KENDRICK LAMAR – GOOD FLIRTS

8. DON TOLIVER – E85

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: ELLA MAI – MIGHT JUST

7. BRUNO MARS – RISK IT ALL

6. DESSI DIOR FT BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – TELL ME NOW

5. LIL BABY FT PLAYBOI CARTI, SKOOLY – LET’S DO IT

4.DABABY – POP THAT THANG

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC: LIL WAYNE A MILLI

HIDDEN GEM/REMEMBER THIS SONG? : LATHAGOAT FT RICK ROSS – 8 BANDZ(REMIX)

3. A$AP ROCKY FT BRENT FAIYAZ – STAY HERE 4 LIFE

2. SEXYY REDD FT KEY GLOCK – HANG WIT A BADDIE

1. BOSSMAN DLOW – MOTION PARTY

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial to keep track of the records on the playlist.