WordOnTheStreet: Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani: The Timeline

Luciani and Howard's relationship became public in late 2024, leading to a quick engagement and marriage in early 2025.

The marriage ended in divorce filings by both parties just six months later, amid allegations of domestic issues and substance abuse.

As the divorce escalated, Howard announced his retirement from basketball to focus on personal matters.

The Relationship Timeline of Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday, and I’m looking at the relationship between rapper and Love and Hip Hop‘s Amy Luciani and NBA legend Dwight Howard developed quickly and unfolded publicly through social media, marriage, divorce filings, and later allegations. Their union lasted only a short period but generated significant media attention. Below is a verified timeline of major events in their relationship.

Source: @dwighthoward / Instagram





Who is Amy Luciani?

Amy Luciani, whose birth name is Amber Rose, is a rapper, author, and entrepreneur from Detroit. She gained broader visibility after appearing on the reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and releasing the project Amy’s World in 2023. In addition to music, she has been involved in charity work and authored a children’s book focused on abuse prevention. Dwight Howard is an eight-time NBA All-Star and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty





Full Timeline of Their Relationship



Late 2024 – Relationship Becomes Public

In December 2024, the couple publicly revealed their relationship. Shortly afterward, Howard proposed to Luciani. Photos and videos shared online showed Luciani wearing an engagement ring while celebrating with Howard and friends.

The engagement was widely reported because the relationship had not been publicly confirmed before that announcement.



January 2025 – Wedding

The couple married in a private ceremony on January 11, 2025, just weeks after their engagement. The wedding was kept relatively private, although their marriage became public through social media posts and legal records soon afterward.

Reports indicate that the couple’s legal marriage paperwork was finalized shortly after the ceremony.



Early 2025 – Public Appearances

Following the wedding, Howard and Luciani were occasionally seen together at events and in social media posts. Their relationship appeared affectionate publicly, including travel photos and posts referencing their honeymoon.

During this period, Luciani also continued her music and business ventures while Howard remained active in professional basketball outside the NBA.



Source: @Nia_Noelle / Nia Noelle

July 2025 – First Divorce Filing

On July 1, 2025, Luciani filed for divorce in Georgia after approximately six months of marriage. Court documents described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

Her filing reportedly requested:

Division of marital assets

Possible alimony

The filing marked the first public sign that the relationship had serious problems.



Late 2025 – Ongoing Relationship Issues

Although Luciani filed for divorce, the situation did not fully resolve immediately, and reports suggested ongoing tension between the couple.

Public comments from Luciani emphasized that she had not pursued the marriage for financial reasons, responding to speculation circulating online.



March 2026 – Public Allegations

In March 2026, Luciani posted emotional videos online describing difficulties within the marriage. She alleged that:

Child Protective Services had visited their home multiple times

Howard had issues with substance use

Their daughter had temporarily been taken by authorities

These claims came from Luciani’s own statements and were not independently confirmed by authorities at the time of reporting.

Howard publicly denied accusations involving drug use.



March 2026 – Divorce Escalates

Shortly after the allegations became public, Howard filed for divorce as well, stating that the marriage was beyond repair. Both parties ended up filing divorce petitions around the same time, with Howard’s filing reportedly processed first.

During this period, police reportedly visited the couple’s Georgia home multiple times due to domestic-related incidents and other disturbances.



March 2026 – Howard Announces Retirement

Amid the highly publicized marital dispute, Howard announced his retirement from professional basketball. He stated that he intended to focus more on family and personal matters after a career spanning roughly two decades.

Source: Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal / Getty