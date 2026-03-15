Kodak Black’s “Redemption” Stalls After On Stage Showing

Source: Lisa Dragani / Getty

The frustration among Kodak Black’s fanbase has reached a boiling point following a string of erratic concert experiences in early 2026, most notably a recent incident in Midland, Texas. After missing his scheduled set due to reported flight issues, the rapper’s decision to perform an impromptu free show at a different nearby venue left ticket holders at the original event stranded and demanding refunds.

This professional turbulence coincides with a heated, month long digital feud with Boosie Badazz, which reignited in earlier this month after Kodak mocked a comedic “snitch” skit posted by the Boosie.

The two have traded sharp disses on IG Live with Boosie publicly questioning Kodak’s sobriety and relevance, claiming his “music is trash” while Kodak dismisses him as a “hater.”

For many fans, the combination of these hostile online distractions and increasingly unreliable stage behavior has cast a shadow over his “Redemption” era, leaving many to wonder if his focus has shifted from his craft to public conflict.

See Boosie’s reaction to Kodak’s latest fan disappointment below.