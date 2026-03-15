Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love
- Teyana Taylor designed her Chanel look directly with the brand, reflecting her personal style.
- Celebrities like Tamron Hall and Zoe Saldaña showcased sophisticated, glamorous looks on the red carpet.
- Younger stars like Marsai Martin and Ryan Destiny brought modern, fashion-forward styles to the event.
Hollywood’s biggest night is here, and the red carpet is open.
The 2026 Academy Awards are bringing together some of the year’s most talked-about films, including Sinners and One Battle After Another. Both projects have kept fans buzzing throughout awards season, and tonight the stars behind those films are finally stepping onto the Oscars carpet.
Fans have been eager to see how Michael B. Jordan would show up tonight — and he did not disappoint. The actor arrived in a sharp look that reminded everyone why he remains one of Hollywood’s most reliable style stars.
Teyana Taylor Rocks Chanel For Her 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Moment
Teyana Taylor has also been one of the names people cannot stop talking about this season. Her awards season appearances alone have been a moment, causing chatter and commentary across social media. In an interview with Complex, Teyana shared that she often speaks directly with designers when planning major fashion moments because she wants her looks to be unmistakably her.
“What do I look like having a mediator about what I’m gonna wear, or to mediate what’s going on this body for this event that I waited my whole life for?” Teyana said. “Now I’m in a space where it’s like, I’m on some of the most iconic red carpets, and I gotta have that one.”
“That one got to feel like all me,” she continued. “When I see myself in these dresses that I designed direct with designers, it’s me telling young Teyana, like baby girl, we did it.”
For Teyana, these red carpet appearances are her moment to shine. She has also spoken about a time when designer labels and glamorous outfits were not within reach. Now she makes sure every look reflects how far she has come and how much she has worked.
For the Oscars, the Rose from Harlem chose black-and-white Chanel.
Teyana is already a Golden Globe winner this season, and fans will be watching closely tonight to see if she adds an Oscar to the list.
Gallery: Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
Outside of the nominated stars, the Oscars carpet always brings out a mix of actors, musicians, and television favorites. That means we’re also looking forward to appearances from Danielle Brooks, Chase Infiniti, Olandria Carthen, Tamron Hall, Ryan Destiny, Marsai Martin, Misty Copeland, Wunmi Mosaku, Zoe Saldaña, Zuri Hall, and Ruth E. Carter.
Because while the awards honor film, the carpet is always where the fashion conversation really begins.
Chase Infiniti
Chase Infiniti stepped onto the Oscars carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that was pure feminine drama. The Louis Vuitton ambassador wore a flowing lavender dress with a fitted bodice and cascading tiers of ruffles that spilled into a sweeping train. Instead of the expected pink, Infiniti opted for the softer lavender hue, giving her red carpet moment a fresh, romantic feel while still brightening up the night.
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall brought polished drama to the Oscars carpet while hosting Hulu’s red carpet coverage. The television host stepped out in a striking Bibhu Mohapatra gown featuring a sculptural cape design that framed her shoulders with bold structure. The tan dress was accented with brushed strokes of rust and gold along the side of the gown. Hall paired the look with a sleek bob cut hitting right above her jawline.
Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny stepped onto the Oscars carpet in a custom AMI shirt gown that delivered a chic twist on classic red carpet dressing. The look featured a sleek black button-down top paired with a dramatic full velvet skirt that flowed into a subtle train. She wore her long honey-brown hair styled straight with a center part, pairing the look with soft glam makeup and a glossy nude lip.
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin stepped onto the Oscars carpet in a rich chocolate satin gown by Christian Siriano that hugged her frame before flowing into a dramatic train. The strapless corset silhouette and sleek finish gave the look a polished red carpet feel, while a bold statement choker added a modern edge. Marsai wore her hair in a soft, side-parted bob that grazed her jawline and paired the look with glowing skin, defined lashes, and a glossy neutral lip.
Misty Copeland
Ballerina Misty Copeland brought an unexpected fashion moment to the Oscars carpet in a striking black-and-white look that blended tailoring with ballet-inspired drama. It’s giving tutu. The design featured an oversized black blazer with a deep neckline and a sculptural white tulle detail at the waist that flowed into a sleek white skirt. Misty wore her hair pulled back into a clean bun and kept her makeup classic with soft bronze tones, defined brows, and a natural lip.
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku stepped onto the Oscars carpet glowing in a custom Louis Vuitton gown styled by Shameelah Hicks. The emerald green sequin dress featured a one-shoulder silhouette with cutout detailing at the shoulders and long sleeves that hugged her growing baby bump. Wunmi wore her hair styled in sculptural braided knots that added a playful edge to the glamorous look.
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe Saldaña delivered a sleek and understated Oscars moment in a black gown featuring delicate lace detailing across the bodice and thin spaghetti straps. The streamlined silhouette allowed the elegant lace to stand out while the floor-length skirt kept the look classic and polished. Zoe wore her hair pulled back into a clean center-part style and kept her makeup soft and glowing, finishing the look with a statement diamond necklace.
Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall stepped onto the Oscars carpet in a striking emerald green satin gown that hugged her frame before flaring into a dramatic ruffled hem. The strapless silhouette highlighted her shoulders while the rich jewel tone made the look pop against the red carpet. Zuri wore her hair styled in a short, voluminous curly bob and paired the moment with soft glam makeup, warm bronze tones, and a glossy nude lip.
Ruth E. Carter
Legendary costume designer, Ruth E. Carter, delivered classic elegance on the Oscars carpet in a black strapless gown featuring a textured white neckline and dramatic ivory sleeves. The structured silhouette gave the look a timeless feel while the bold contrast added visual interest. Ruth styled her hair in a textured updo with loose curls framing her face and completed the look with subtle glam makeup and a soft neutral lip.
Damson Idris
Damson Idris stepped onto the Oscars carpet looking sharp in a navy double-breasted coat with a plush textured collar, paired with sleek black trousers and polished boots. With his arms open wide and that signature smile, the actor delivered a red carpet moment that felt both classic and confident.
Jayme Lawson
Jayme Lawson lit up the Oscars carpet in a striking cobalt blue Loewe halter gown covered in shimmering fringe. The sculptural silhouette hugged her frame before cascading into a dramatic column skirt, creating movement with every step. She paired the bold look with sleek pulled-back hair and soft glam makeup.
Regina Hall
Regina Hall brought modern elegance to the Oscars carpet in a sculptural black gown featuring a dramatic one-shoulder fold detail and a metallic gold corset bodice. The sleek silhouette and thigh-high slit added a touch of edge, while her sharp bob, glowing skin, and delicate jewelry completed the polished red carpet moment.
Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com