The 52 Best 'What Were You Like In The 90s?' Videos
'What Were You Like In The ’90s?' — Watch Tia Mowry, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos
Some of the world’s biggest celebrities are taking a trip back in time and bringing fans along for the ride. The viral “What Were You Like in the ’90s” trend has taken over social media, with users sharing throwback photos and clips from the decade that defined baggy jeans, glossy magazine spreads, and unforgettable pop culture moments.
Typically set to The Goo Goo Dolls’ classic “Iris,” the trend invites people to answer the playful prompt: “Mom, what were you like in the ’90s?” or “Dad, what were the ’90s like?” What follows is often a stylish, sometimes hilarious flashback: old photos, video clips, and memories that show just how iconic the decade really was.
From high school snapshots to early career moments, the trend has quickly become a digital time machine, encouraging fans and celebrities alike to stroll down memory lane.
1. Tia Mowry
Most recently, actress Tia Mowry joined the fun on Feb. 27, and fans loved every second of it.
In her video, the star appears dressed in a beautiful black dress with her hair styled in cornrows, smiling and dancing at the camera. The clip opens with the familiar “Mom, what were you like in the 90s” caption before quickly transitioning into a montage of throwback footage from the height of her career.
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The nostalgic clips highlight Mowry during her breakout years on the beloved sitcom Sister, Sister, which she starred in alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry. The montage also includes glimpses of her time on The Game as well as magazine spreads from the ’90s, where the actress rocked fresh-faced beauty and effortlessly cool style that perfectly captured the era.
“You just had to be there,” she captioned the post.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section, marveling at both the memories and how incredible the actress looks today at 48.
“Just a legend,” wrote one user.
“Oh you still 90s fine cousin,” another penned.
A third added, “The way that face card has NEVER MISSED in all these years. You’re still and will always be THAT girl!”
The fan response was so huge that Tia followed up again on March 2 with a few more throwback photos, this time paying homage to her iconic silk press.
Of course, Tia Mowry isn’t the only celebrity hopping on the nostalgic trend. Stars across music, film, and television have been sharing their own ’90s glow-ups, reminding fans just how iconic the decade was.
From Usher to Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrities are proving that the ’90s weren’t just a moment, they were a whole vibe. And thanks to this viral trend, fans everywhere are getting the chance to relive it one throwback clip at a time. Here are a few more of the best “What Were You Like in the ’90s?” videos out on the internet right now.
2. Tamera Mowry-Housley
Shortly after Tia’s post, her sister Tamera followed up with an equally iconic video for the trend, giving fans another heartfelt look back at the decade that helped launch their careers. Her montage featured sweet moments from their time on Sister, Sister, along with a candid red carpet snap that included their younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
The nostalgic clip quickly resonated with fans who grew up watching the beloved sitcom, reminding many of the family bond that made the show so special.
The actress paired the montage with an emotional caption, sharing that she remains deeply grateful for all the opportunities the 1990s brought to her and her family.
“So much love for the 90s and everything that came with them. The opportunities, the memories, and the joy of doing it all with my family,” she penned.
Check out a few more celebrity videos for this fun trend after the flip.
3. Ginuwine
4. Lil Kim
5. Monica
6. Halle Berry
7. Tatyana Ali
10. Nia Long
11. Debbie Allen
13. Jasmine Guy
14. Tim Meadows
15. Sylvester Abakah
16. Marlon Wayans
17. Morris Chestnut
18. Taraji P. Henson
19. Ludacris
20. Ashli Amari
21. Richard Jones
22. Michelle Buteau
23. Kel Mitchell
24. Vivica A. Fox
25. Kim Fields
27. Usher
28. Mario Lopez
29. Miki Howard
30. D.L. Hughley
31. Angela Bassett
33. Lela Rochon
34. Deborah Cox
35. Maia Campbell
36. Reagan Gomez
37. Elise Neal
38. Naomi Campbell
39. Brandy
40. Janet Jackson
41. Dru Hill
42. Boris Kodjoe
43. Bianca Lawson
44. Malida Williams
45. Cree Summer
47. Melanie B
48. Golden Brooks
49. Bobby Brown
50. Seal
51. Mya
52. Sheryl Lee Ralph
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'What Were You Like In The ’90s?' — Watch Tia Mowry, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos was originally published on madamenoire.com