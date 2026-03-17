Source: Courtesy of/ / Amyris, Inc.

Some of the world’s biggest celebrities are taking a trip back in time and bringing fans along for the ride. The viral “What Were You Like in the ’90s” trend has taken over social media, with users sharing throwback photos and clips from the decade that defined baggy jeans, glossy magazine spreads, and unforgettable pop culture moments.

Typically set to The Goo Goo Dolls’ classic “Iris,” the trend invites people to answer the playful prompt: “Mom, what were you like in the ’90s?” or “Dad, what were the ’90s like?” What follows is often a stylish, sometimes hilarious flashback: old photos, video clips, and memories that show just how iconic the decade really was.

From high school snapshots to early career moments, the trend has quickly become a digital time machine, encouraging fans and celebrities alike to stroll down memory lane.

Most recently, actress Tia Mowry joined the fun on Feb. 27, and fans loved every second of it.

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In her video, the star appears dressed in a beautiful black dress with her hair styled in cornrows, smiling and dancing at the camera. The clip opens with the familiar “Mom, what were you like in the 90s” caption before quickly transitioning into a montage of throwback footage from the height of her career.

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The nostalgic clips highlight Mowry during her breakout years on the beloved sitcom Sister, Sister, which she starred in alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry. The montage also includes glimpses of her time on The Game as well as magazine spreads from the ’90s, where the actress rocked fresh-faced beauty and effortlessly cool style that perfectly captured the era.

“You just had to be there,” she captioned the post.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, marveling at both the memories and how incredible the actress looks today at 48.

“Just a legend,” wrote one user.

“Oh you still 90s fine cousin,” another penned.

A third added, “The way that face card has NEVER MISSED in all these years. You’re still and will always be THAT girl!”

The fan response was so huge that Tia followed up again on March 2 with a few more throwback photos, this time paying homage to her iconic silk press.

Of course, Tia Mowry isn’t the only celebrity hopping on the nostalgic trend. Stars across music, film, and television have been sharing their own ’90s glow-ups, reminding fans just how iconic the decade was.

From Usher to Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrities are proving that the ’90s weren’t just a moment, they were a whole vibe. And thanks to this viral trend, fans everywhere are getting the chance to relive it one throwback clip at a time. Here are a few more of the best “What Were You Like in the ’90s?” videos out on the internet right now.