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Tank Vs. Tyrese Verzuz Battle On The Way!

Published on March 19, 2026

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BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 3
Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Baby R&B is very much alive and well, in case you haven’t heard! The next installment of the infamous Verzuz Battle is on the way and this one is for the ladies!

A couple seasoned R&B crooners are coming center stage to entertain the real R&B lovers with a head to head battle. That’s right ladies and gentlemen, Tank vs. Tyrese has arrived!!

These two are not unfamiliar with sharing the stage, formerly being in the group TGT together alongside Ginuwine. The idea of this battle has been up in the air since early post-Covid vibes. Tank gave us insight on the competitive nature of the two vocal powerhouses, detailing how they used face off with one another with vocal runs battles while being interviewed on Drink Champs back in 2022. Finally, Tank and Tyrese will be going toe to toe!

“It was a run for run…Tyrese will tell you we went run for run…,” Tank recalled. “We went note for note, and I said, ‘This is why I’m different.’ And he said, ‘Oooh,’ and that’s when he became my friend.

Tank and Tyrese have created a true brotherhood over the years and even though they dodged the smoke for some time, it’s time to get into it and I’m sure we are in for a real treat.

The Tank Vs. Tyrese Verzuz Battle is going down in LA, March 26th at 8pm EST. Fans can tune in by streaming on the Verzuz IG account as well as Apple Music.

2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Style Stage
Source: Bryan Steffy/BET / Getty

Source: HNHH

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