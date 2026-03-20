Big Mama Alert:: Latto Reveals Drops New Single & Baby Bump!

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Big Mama is officially with child! After months of speculation and a bit of a hiatus, Latto dropped a brand-new single with the visuals and revealed her baby bump!

In true Latto fashion, the new single, Business & Personal (Intro), is a banger. Riddled with melodic wordplay and Instagram caption worthy punchlines, Latto laid it all out in the booth. The visual is a real treat for fans, giving an inside look at some baby preparation and of course some light flexing.

Now the real tea is that Latto slid in signs seemingly confirming that 21 Savage is in fact the pappy! After years of the rumored romance, the couple will be welcoming their first child together. The video has strategically placed details, including baby photos of 21 and his infamous forehead sword tattoo that Latto shows on her lower back.

Fans and critiques are definitely having a field day sharing their think pieces on the situation. Check out the Business & Personal (Intro) video below. .

Not only is Latto joining the motherhood tribe, but she is also dropping her album titled, Big Mama, at the end of May and is set to be at Essence Fest this summer. Booked, busy and a brand-new baby!

Congratulations on Latto!

Source: YouTube, IG