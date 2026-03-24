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Jay-Z’s GQ 2026 Interview: 30 Years of Reason and Resilience

In a rare and candid GQ interview, Jay-Z reflects on 30 years, legal battles, Drake and Kendrick's beef and more!

Published on March 24, 2026

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Marking 30 years since his debut, Jay-Z’s 2026 GQ cover story captures a mogul in a state of “unapologetic offense.” Beyond the celebratory look back at Reasonable Doubt, the interview serves as a platform for Hov to clear the air on the “emotional toll” of the now dismissed 2024 legal allegations, which he characterized as a heartbreaking period of “uncontrollable anger.”

Jigga also weighed in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rivalry, surprisingly questioning if the traditional rap battle still has a place in an era of toxic social media “Stan culture.” Between defending the morality of his billionaire status and announcing his return to the stage at Yankee Stadium, Jay-Z makes it clear that while he may be the “old guy wagging his finger,” his influence on the industry’s infrastructure remains undisputed.

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