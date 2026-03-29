Ye Drops New Album “Bully”

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Ye has dropped a brand new album!

Bully released yesterday, March 28th as Ye’s 16th studio project. He also released a new visual for his single “Father,” which is directed by his wife Bianca Censori.

Bully is stacked with some heavy features from artists like CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver, to name a few. The new album includes 18 tracks, even though there were several adjustments made leading up to the release.

It is no secret, Ye has been battling what seems like himself for some time and has even shared his bipolar disorder diagnosis. It seems to feel like home for him when he is in the booth.

The new visual offers thought provoking symbolism which is not out of the ordinary for an artist like Kanye. Get into the new album and visuals and let us know your thoughts!

Source: Complex