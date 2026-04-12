POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE APRIL 26; WEEK TWO

Weekly music countdown showcasing popular new tracks and golden oldies

Countdown features a mix of new releases, returning artists, and classic hits

Listeners can track their favorite songs as the countdown evolves each week

SIR DA YUNG OG BRINGS YOU THE TOP 10 MOST FIRE NEW TRACKS EVERY SUNDAY WITH THE POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and we’re in week two of an already willlddd April! It’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, Sir Da Yung OG. He has this incredible countdown poppin’ off right here with some of the most fire new tracks! Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

Source: Robert Kamau/GC Images / Robert Kamau/GC Images

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we have some returning legends like Gucci and Luda. For Golden Classics, we’ve largely looked at 2009/2010 bangers!

Source: courtesy of Atlantic Records / Courtesy of Atlantic Records

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. YG FT TY DOLLA $IGN – TEACH YOU HOW TO LUH ME

9. FETTY WAP – WHITE ROSES

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC – CIARA – RIDE

8. LATTO – BUSINESS AND PERSONAL

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: GELO – AYE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: METRO BOOMIN FT ROSCOE DASH, QUAVO – BUTTERFLIES

7. TAFFY FT PLUTO – FEELING ON MY BODY

6. DJ KHALED FT FUTURE, LIL BABY – ONE OF THEM (PREMIERE!!)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: MIKE WILL MADE-IT FT LUDACRIS AND TEEZO TOUCHDOWN – D33P3R

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC – MELANIE FIONA – IF IT KILLS ME

5. DABABY – DON JULIO LEMONADE (NEWWW)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC: LUDACRIS – HOW LOW

4. JUVENILE & MEGAB THEE STALLION – B.B.B.

HIDDEN GEM/REMEMBER THIS SONG? GUCCI MANE FT SWIZZ BEATZ – GUCCI TIME

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC: B.O.B. FT HAYLEY WILLIAMS, EMINEM – AIRPLANES PT II

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: MAITHILI RAELLE – USED TO LOVE

3. COI LERAY FT NBA YOUNGBOY – BETTER THAN YOURS

2. DESSI DIOR FT BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – TELL ME NOW

1. GUCCI MANE – CRASH DUMMY (PREMIERE)

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track