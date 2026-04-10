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Angel Reese Trade Sparks Record 15x Atlanta Ticket Spike

Angel Reese to Atlanta Dream: Ticket sales soar after WNBA trade!

Published on April 10, 2026

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Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 07, 2026
Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Blockbuster trade of two times WNBA All Star Angel Reese to the Atlanta dream has already ignited a historic surge and fan engagement and excitement for the franchise. In an exchange for the elite rebounder the Chicago sky received the first round draft picks in 2027 and 2028, but the immediate dividends for Atlanta are far more tangible than future assets. Within an hours of the announcement stubHub reported a 15 fold spike and ticket demand, that’s the largest single day surge in the team’s history. The team’s President Morgan Shaw Parker noted that the jersey sales in the first four hours equal half the entire previous years total. Safe to say, the Angel Reese Effect is real!

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