Ted Ginn Jr. Breaks Silence: The UFL Icon’s Raw DUI Apology

Source: Ben Jackson/UFL / Getty

When the smoke cleared from a heavy weekend in Texas, Ted Ginn Jr. did not try to outrun the narrative. The Buckeye football legend hit the brakes and faces it head on. Following his Saturday morning arrest in Texas for Driving While Intoxicated,the Columbus Aviators head coach skipped the usual PR pivots and dropped a raw and real apology Sunday that resonated through both the 614 and the UFL.

Standing at a crossroads on his 41st birthday, Ginn admitted he made a “serious mistake,” explicitly stating, “I’ve always believed in accountability, and now it’s my turn to live that standard.”

It’s a tough look for a Cleveland legend who built his brand on discipline and elite speed, but by acknowledging he fell short as a leader and role model, Ginn is attempting to turn a massive “L” into a lesson in transparency.