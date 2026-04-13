What Happened To Ashlee Jenae? Family Of Influencer Seeks Answers After Mysterious Death

Ashly was celebrating her 31st birthday in Zanzibar when she was found unconscious and later died at a local hospital.

Her family is working with officials in Zanzibar to investigate the 'suspicious' circumstances surrounding her passing.

Source: Photo Courtesy of Ashlee Jenae’s Instagram / Ashlee Jenae real name Ashly Robinson.

What happened to Ashlee Jenae? The question has been dominating social media as her family searches for answers surrounding her sudden and mysterious death. The loved ones of the lifestyle influencer, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, shared an official statement on Instagram on April 12 confirming her passing.

What happened to Ashlee Jenae, aka Ashly Robinson?

According to her family, Ashly had been celebrating her 31st birthday on April 5 while enjoying what was meant to be a dream getaway at a luxury villa at Zuri Zanzibar with her fiancé, Joe McCann, until things took a turn for the worse.

“Just days later, that dream turned into our family’s worst nightmare,” they wrote. “Ashly was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later.”

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They continued, “At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly’s suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers.”

Ashly Robinson documented her journey in Zanzibar shortly before her death.

Just days earlier, on April 3, Ashly had posted an Instagram video capturing Joe proposing to her during a safari, as they walked near a regal lion. Throughout the trip, she appeared happy and frequently shared glimpses of her time in Zanzibar.

In another video posted on April 5, she celebrated her birthday at the villa, feeding a giraffe and taking in the sights of the tropical resort. At her feet, red and white rose petals spelled out “HBD Ashlee.” She captioned the post, “Chapter 31 and I’m exactly where I need to be.”

Other claims surfacing.

According to People, police said in a statement obtained by local outlet Mwanachi that they believe Ashly died by suicide. Authorities also claimed that after a “misunderstanding” between Ashly and McCann, hotel staff chose to “separate” the couple into different rooms. When asked about McCann, police commander Benedict Mapujira said authorities do not plan to detain him or pursue legal action, according to Mwanachi, and noted that he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

However, the family stressed in their Sunday statement that any details not released directly by them should be treated as “unverified and not considered factual.”

Neither McCann nor the resort, Zuri Zanzibar, where the couple had been staying, has responded for comment.

Savannah Britt, identified by Where Is The Buzz as a close friend of Ashly Robinson, expressed shock over what she described as a slow response from officials and pushed back against claims suggesting the influencer died by suicide.

The family said they are heartbroken and are hoping to find clarity in the days ahead.

“Ashly was deeply loved. She was vibrant, full of life, and had so much ahead of her,” the family’s statement concluded. “Our family is completely devastated…”

On Instagram, Ashly Robinson had built a following of more than 92,000, where she shared a mix of lifestyle content with her audience. According to her profile, the creator, based in Portland, Oregon, also regularly featured her fiancé, Joe McCann, posting affectionate moments from their date nights and travels together.

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What Happened To Ashlee Jenae? Family Of Influencer Seeks Answers After Mysterious Death was originally published on newsone.com