Ludacris checks in with Nailz on the MidDay Kickback

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The “Luda-reissancce” is officially here and it’s sounding like classic Luda… BARS! After more than a decade since his last full studio effort, Ludacris has made a thunderous return to the booth with his brand new single “Pull Over.” Reunited the Atlanta legend with producer DJ Toomp, delivering a high-energy, marching band- nspired anthem that feels like a spiritual successor to the Dirty South hits that dominated the early 2000s.

During an exclusive call in to the “Mid Day Kickback,” Luda shared some major news regarding the song’s visual identity: he is officially back in business with legendary director Dave Meyers. The duo, responsible for some of the most iconic and surreal music videos in hip hop history including the Grammy winning video for “Stand Up”, are looking to recapture that creative lightning.

With “Pull Over” serving as the lead single for his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Ludacris isn’t just coming back to the game; he’s looking to remind everyone exactly who owns the crown for visual and lyrical wit.