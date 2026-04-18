Hurtleneck Hilarity! Tyrese Wants Royalties From Tank’s ‘Turtleneck’ Tune, Claims Churchy Crooner Cheated At Verzuz: ‘They Jumped Jody’

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Tyrese’s friendly feud from Verzuz is far from finished because he’s still tight about that “Turtleneck” and claims Tank “cheated” with his celebrity cameos. “They jumped Jody!” the “Shame” singer said, rehashing the R&B battle. Source: C Flanigan / Getty The Verzuz may be over, but the brotherly beef is not! Cryrese still has fresh “Turtleneck” tears that he can only dry with a royalty check for Tank’s improvised insult. Tyrese is spilling the tea about what went down behind the scenes, who really won Verzuz, and where he stands with Tank as they seemingly plan more music. In an interview on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Tyrese talked his upcoming performance on Saturday, April 18 for the R&B Music Experience: The Legacy Series and how he got cheated on the Verzuz stage. He told Ebro the the contentious concert was supposed to be like a boxing match, 1-o-1 and going hit for hit. Instead, Tyrese joked that he that he got packed out by Tank and friends. “I came into it as Tyrese versus Tank. I had one feature, and when my feature came out, he was rapping. I didn’t even have nobody to come out and sing with me,” he said. Ebro asked if that was cheating and Tyrese swiftly said, “He did. They jumped Jody. You’re insecure if you feel the need to have 17 n****s to come out,” he jokingly continued. The Baby Boy actor said he disclosed to Tank that Chingy was his only guest and admitted he played himself by showing his hand. Meanwhile, the “When We” wonder had a stacked deck of celebs with J. Valentine, LeToya Luckett, Jamie Foxx, and Trey Songz That was just the beginning of the soulful shenanigans! Check out how Tyrese decided to wear that “Turtleneck,” why he wants royalties for the song, and where he stands with Tank after the flip!

Tyrese Talks “That Tutleneck,” Treachery & TGT’s Future, Says Tank Needs To Run Him Some Royalties Going into the Verzuz, Ebro noted that Tank leans heavily on preparation and professionalism while Tyrese lets his undeniable talent do that talking. The “Sweet Lady” singer didn’t roll deep to the performance but he did come dressed to impress… and inspire a now-infamous song. Tank warned that he came prepared to win by any means, including his fashion game. Tyrese said Tank teased in an interview, “Oh, if he thinks this is about the music, wait till he see what I’m about to put on.” Not to be outdone, the “Lately” star showed up and showed out with multiple wardrobe changes, including a white tuxedo for the finale and that infamous turtleneck. “In my mind, Ebro, outside of what he was coming there to do singing-wise, I was like, ‘Yo, this n**** about to turn this s**t into a fashion show,’” he said. “So, that’s why I showed up with that s**t on,” Tyrese explained. Despite leaning into his polished prep for a competitive edge, Tank took it over the top when he improvised a song to roast the fashionable flex. Now, Tyrese swears he’s entitled to compensation as the musical muse for the song Tank later released on streaming platforms. “I inspired the song,” Tyrese said. “He seen the turtleneck, and then he just came up with the song on the spot, so he gonna have to run that.” Even with the unresolved “Turtleneck” tension, both singers are set to share another stage on Saturday. Tyrese doubled down on the headliner hijinks by joking that Tank will open for him because he has an earlier set during the R&B Music Experience: The Legacy Series show. Watch Tyrese’s full interview on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show below. If they’re still dragging it, that TGT reunion is about to get even more awkward! See what Tyrese said about where he stands with Tank and TGT since Verzuz after the flip!

“How You Gonna Act Like That?!” Tyrese Is “Shocked” At Tank’s Verzuz Vibes, Says “Turtleneck” Hype Went To His Head On The Breakfast Club, Tyrese revealed that Tank switched up on him after their soulful showdown. “I’m gonna tell y’all what happened. Tank is out here completely gassed! He think he won just on him talking s**t about my turtleneck. He don’t understand that he has not went viral on any of the songs that he sung, he out here Kim Burrell-ing n***as,” he joked, imitating Tank’s never-ending runs. “And none of that s**t went viral! If you want to go viral, you might want to sing about the headliner’s turtleneck! So none of your catalog went viral? Your band members is up there looking sad as a motherf**ker like they lost after song #2!” Tyrese said. As hilarious as the Verzuz performance was, Tyrese teased that he has even more behind-the-scenes stunts and shade on his Patreon. “It’s all exposed!” he said. DJ Envy gave the singer a taste of his own medicine by asking about Tyrese and Tank both opening for Genuwine at the R&B Music Experience: The Legacy Series show. The Ts in TGT take the stage first at UBS arena on April 18. Tyrese hit the UNO reverse by dragging Envy’s outfit, which just happened to include… a turtleneck! The whole TBC team was down to clown because they all had on turtlenecks to troll the Fast & Furious fave. Despite the supergroup’s possible reunion, Tyrese immediately shut down any talk of them performing together. Yikes! When asked how he and Tank switch from “competition mode” to “brotherhood onstage,” it seems like the post-Verzuz vibes are still negative. “I got love for Tank, I just really feel shocked at his conduct. I’m serious! I was really shocked at the levels that he took it to,” Tyrese admitted. Envy and Charlamagne insisted that it must all be that sibling rivalry energy, but he wasn’t laughing it off. Loren LoRosa noted Tank’s recent interview comments that the group should have included Avant instead of Tyrese. “See what I’m saying? He mean’t that s**t. A ‘ha-ha’ after doesn’t make the joke not real,” he insisted. Welp, we’ll have to catch the upcoming R&B Music Experience: The Legacy Series performance to see if these group members are ready to rumble or reunite. Do you think TGT titans are ready to clash again or do Tyrese and Tank play all day? The post Hurtleneck Hilarity! Tyrese Wants Royalties From Tank’s ‘Turtleneck’ Tune, Claims Churchy Crooner Cheated At Verzuz: ‘They Jumped Jody’ appeared first on Bossip.