WordOnTheStreet WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One Predictions!

Unexpected twists and surprise appearances will define the night's memorable moments.

Top rivalries and title matchups promise high-intensity, hard-hitting action.

Legends and rising stars collide, setting the stage for a new era in WWE.

WWE WrestleMania Night One Predictions:

It has been a rocky ‘Road to WrestleMania 42.’ However, the card is STACKED for both nights! This year’s WrestleMania promises unforgettable moments.

Here’s my prediction for each match on night one:

The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed (with Paul Heyman) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and LA Knight

I think iShowSpeed is going to shock a lot of people! Dude is athletic as hell. You throw him in there with 5 other talented, veteran competitors. As a result, you got magic. I think this will be the most fun match of the weekend. It is also the perfect way to set the tone. After all, the excitement of WrestleMania always brings out memorable performances. In the end, I can’t see The Uso’s losing, atleast not without someone turning heel. I would expect Cam’ron to make a cameo in this.

Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

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Somebody is about to get dogwalked! Both Drew and Jacob are going to do their damnest to still the show to prove that one or both of them belonged in the main event. That main event was robbed from both of them. WrestleMania itself is known for unexpected twists. Also, knowing how these two think and operate, this is one you can’t sleep on. I think Jacob gets the dub and Drew takes time off after. Then he returns as a babyface.

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Arguably a top 3 build up on this rocky road and both ladies are very talented. I think there might be some legitimate animosity between the two. However, I also think there’s some respect there. At WrestleMania, these two are going to beat the hell out of each other. After that, Liv Morgan becomes the new champion to set the tone for a Judgement Day main event takeover. This comes with “Dirty” Dom also moving up to the main event scene.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

These two icons of the womens division will put on another great clash, definitely their best one yet. As WrestleMania brings out the best in both legends, I see Becky Lynch going over in this contest.

Other Segments/Moments:

WrestleMania Host, John Cena is revealing attendance numbers either tonight or tomorrow. Additionally, The Undertaker comes out and announces him for the 2027 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Danhausen moments, a Bruno Mars appearance or pre-recorded concert, HOF class showcase, Tom Brady appears. Fans love those unexpected WrestleMania surprises.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella)

The #WordOnTheStreet is Nikki Bella isn’t cleared to compete. I think we get the shocking return of women’s division legend Paige, who teams with Brie Bella and wins the Women’s Tag Titles with her. WrestleMania often delivers historic moments. Also, I don’t think they do a return that huge without a title change. I think either Bayley, Lyra, Charlotte, or Alexa turns heel on their partner tonight!

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Two of the best in ring competitors to ever do it are going to put on a 5+ star contest with Gunther winning. There’s zero reason that Seth Rollins would go over here. WrestleMania gives Gunther the spotlight as he just retired 3 WWE/WCW/TNA legends. I think Seth is just going to be another one that Gunther puts down on his path to Brock Lesnar. I have a sneaking feeling that Bron Breakker makes a shocking return here. He could screw Seth Rollins out of the match or just attacks him after Gunther wins and exits the ring.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton (with Pat McAfee)

Two legends from the Ruthless Aggression and PG Era, student vs teacher, mentor vs mentee. WrestleMania consistently delivers drama, and I think they go out there and give it their all.

However, with Randy’s rumored injury, I think we get shenanigans and a possible last minute No DQ like stipulation added. That is what could have been in that contract that Pat McAfee signed last night. Jelly Roll will for sure be involved. Despite reports saying he left town, I wouldn’t be surprised if The Rock is revealed to be the guy behind both Randy and Pat’s alliance.

The sight of WrestleMania 42 could very well end with The Rock standing side by side with Pat McAfee and NEW WWE Champion Randy Orton. It could be Rock as champ his self, OR No Rock at all and a double turn that sees a turned heel, Cody Rhodes aligning with Pat as the retaining WWE Champion.