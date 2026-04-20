Gatorade to remove artificial dyes, push hydration

Gatorade beverages are switching from artificial food coloring to plant-based dyes this year, marking a win for the “Make America Health Again” movement. PepsiCo said before the end of spring, it will remove artificial colors from all powder stick mixes and by the fall, the company will have removed all artificial dyes from Gatorade Thirst Quencher and Gatorade Zero beverages as well. The synthetic colors will be replaced with natural alternatives sourced from fruits and vegetables.The move comes after the Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA, under Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy JR announced a national push to phase out petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the US food supply.

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